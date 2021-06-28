John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Officially Started Shooting

John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally started production, following COVID-19-enforced delays and the release date of the movie being pushed to 2022. An official update is now available showing a chair with the film’s logo, as well as the message that “It’s begun. Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.”

For those not aware, John Wick 4 was originally slated to hit theaters on May 21st this year, but is now planned to arrive on May 27th, 2022. However, one benefit of this move is that we’ll also be getting a fifth instalment in the franchise reasonably soon afterwards, even if reports of a decision to undertake back-to-back filming appears to be off the table.

There will be some big changes for the picture, though, with Chapter 4 being the first not to involve creator Derek Kolstad. Still, Chad Stahelski will maintain the tone of the property as director, while Keanu Reeves and several recurring actors will be joined this time around by the likes of Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgård. Unfortunately, talk of Wesley Snipes being added to the cast turned out not to be true, to the presumable disappointment of many people.

Reeves arrived in Germany in April to start rehearsals for the typically stunt-heavy shoot, which begins in Berlin and Paris before heading to Japan and then New York City. We don’t know too much about the plot yet, although our sources have told us that this one will be the biggest yet in terms of action sequences.

With The Matrix 4 premiering in December, Keanu Reeves appreciators will have much to enjoy going into 2022, even if the tantalizing possibility of both it and John Wick: Chapter 4 receiving a dual 2021 launch didn’t work out. We’ll be paying close attention to events from the set of the Lionsgate project, and given its current schedule, a teaser trailer by the fall arguably wouldn’t be out of the question.