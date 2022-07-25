‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ release date, cast, trailer, and more

The newest entry in the John Wick franchise is almost here, with John Wick: Chapter 4 having a slated release date of early 2023. The action franchise is led by Keanu Reeves playing the titular character, John Wick, a former hitman who after the death of his wife – and subsequently his dog – is forced to get back into work.

The third entry of the franchise John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum left Wick shot and bloody in the care of Laurence Fishburne’s The Bowery King. With that in mind, let’s take a look at everything we know about John Wick: Chapter 4, including the release date, cast, and what the film might be about.

According to the trailer which you can see above, John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated for a release on March 24, 2023. Keanu Reeves will be returning as John Wick, as well as Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, a man who runs a homeless network doubling as a crime syndicate. Ian McShane will also be returning as Winston, the manager of The Continental, the hotel and safe haven to the hitmen of the John Wick universe. Lance Reddick will also be returning as Charon, The Continental’s trusted concierge.

There are multiple actors who have been added to the cast for the fourth film, starting with Rina Sawayama as Akira. This will be Sawayama’s first acting role. Joining Sawayama will be Donnie Yen, star of Ip Man and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, playing a character named Caine who, based on the trailer, will engage in a fight with Wick at least once. Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise in It, will be playing Marquis and by the trailer, he looks to be the film’s primary antagonist. Hiroyuki Sanada will also be joining the cast as a character named Shimazu. Sanada has had a storied career but might be best known for Avengers: Endgame, Mortal Kombat, and The Twilight Samurai. Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, and Marko Zaror have also been cast in the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise.

After the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, with the High Table leading a war against Wick, we can assume that John Wick: Chapter 4 will see John bring the war to them. There is a scene in the trailer where John is sitting at a table across from Marquis and Caine, and it seems like Marquis may be a member of the High Table.

Whether or not that is true and where the film will go will probably be answered in a future trailer or when the film comes out in early 2023. If it has the same quality as the last three films in the series, we are sure in for a treat.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to release on March 24, 2023.