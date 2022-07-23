Watch: Keanu Reeves is out for blood in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ teaser

When it comes to naming the most consistently awesome and acclaimed franchises in modern Hollywood, no discussion is complete without a mention of John Wick.

The series started with humble origins as a low budget Keanu Reeves action movie that nobody really expected a great deal from, but it’s now snowballed into a globetrotting action extravaganza that’s set to run for at least five feature-length installments, not to mention prequel series The Continental and spinoff Ballerina, too.

The stylishly-shot action, neon-lit backdrops, impeccable choreography, and promise of new methods of shooting, stabbing, and maiming bad guys has turned the property into a phenomenon, and based on the first teaser for Chapter 4 that dropped at Comic-Con, things are set to be taken to an entirely new level.

Following the conclusion of Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it doesn’t take long for Reeves’ title hero to emerge from hiding having been recuperating under the care of Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King. This time, Wick has his sights set on the entirety of the High Table that betrayed him, which sends him plunging headfirst into danger, death, and destruction.

In short; it looks like another incredible addition to the series, and any film that has Keanu Reeves deflecting bullets with a goddamned sword while he’s engaged in a running battle with martial arts legend Donnie Yen is guaranteed to deliver on a combination of expectation, hype, and pure fan service.

After watching this, John Wick: Chapter 4‘s March 2023 release date really can’t get here soon enough.