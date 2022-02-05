‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ set photos confirm reshoots are underway

It feels like a lifetime ago that fans were getting hyped for Keanu Reeves Day, after it was announced the fourth installments in both the John Wick and The Matrix franchises were set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

Resurrections may have eventually arrived seven months later this past December, but the beloved star’s return as the sharp-suited assassin was pushed all the way back to May 2022, before being hit with another delay to rob us of more expertly-orchestrated action until March 24 of next year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Officially Started Production 1 of 2

On the plus side, the Wick universe is only getting bigger, with Chapter 5 already confirmed to be happening a long time ago, while prequel series The Continental is on the way with a cast in place, and Ana de Armas also recently entered talks to headline long-gestating spinoff Ballerina.

Principal photography on Chapter 4 may have wrapped in October, but The Daily Mail has revealed new set photos that confirm reshoots are underway in the legendary hitman’s home turf of New York City. It isn’t a John Wick movie unless the title hero and Ian McShane’s Winston meet in a park, so at least we know the next outing is planning to stick to tradition.