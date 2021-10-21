John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Reveals Talks With Marvel And DC

Yesterday brought roughly the hundredth different rumor that Keanu Reeves was the subject of a bidding war between Marvel and DC for his services to join the respective superhero franchises, which is something we’ve gotten used to hearing for the last few years.

However, it’s one of his John Wick: Chapter 4 co-stars that’s now revealed he held talks with both, after Shamier Anderson confirmed in an interview with The Playlist that he’d flirted with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU in the very recent past.

“I actually got really close to a film for DC. I don’t want to get into too much trouble for talking about it, but it was a really close project. Something just announced recently, two of them actually. One was Marvel, one was DC. That process was amazing, and I met the filmmakers and I didn’t get the job, but I think I’m on their radar.”

On top of his upcoming role in John Wick: Chapter 4, rising star Anderson was recently seen in popular Netflix originals Stowaway and Awake, while he’s got AppleTV+ sci-fi series Invasion premiering tomorrow, so the 30 year-old is clearly a talent that’s increasingly in demand as he continues his ascendancy up the Hollywood ladder.

Interestingly, it was claimed not that long ago that he’d secretly boarded The Marvels as Adam Brashear, better known as Blue Marvel. That would certainly fit the remit of the project given its title and the presence of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan as the MCU sequel’s major players, but if Anderson has joined the cast, then he’s keeping his lips sealed for now.