‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ star shares new character details

Once upon a time, John Wick: Chapter 4 was intended to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. Not only that, but The Matrix Resurrections was also scheduled for the exact same debut, so fans were understandably losing their minds over celebrating Keanu Reeves Day with back-to-back viewings of fourth installments in beloved franchises.

Sadly, that didn’t happen. Resurrections did eventually come to the big screen and HBO Max towards the end of last month, but Chapter 4 was recently hit with another sizeable delay that pushed it all the way back to March 2023. On the plus side, Chapter 5 was given the green light a long time ago, so we’ve got at least two more action-packed adventures to go.

The series has become famed for recruiting more grizzled badasses than any property this side of The Expendables, and Chapter 4 isn’t slacking in that department, either. One of the newcomers is Clancy Brown, and he revealed some fresh details on his character during an interview with Collider.

“I will say it’s more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Brown gives off the vibe of someone who would be involved with the High Table, which means he’s more than likely to meet a bloody end at the hand of Reeves’ master assassin. Unfortunately, we’re still fourteen months away from John Wick: Chapter 4, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already excited about it.