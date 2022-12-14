‘John Wick’ director reveals that he will answer for his actions in ‘Chapter 4’

With the anticipated release of John Wick 4 next year, fans have been provided some insight into what they can expect after director Chad Stahelski revealed some details about the film.

The franchise follows the life of a former assassin reverting to his old ways as a criminal following his wife’s death. Keanu Reeves portrays the character John Wick. Since the theatrical debut of the John Wick franchise in 2014, the movies have grossed over $584 million worldwide.

In a Dec. 14 interview with Total Film, Stahelski shares that in the fourth installment, John Wick is forced to accept how his past actions affected those he loved. The 54-year-old told the publication,

“In John Wick 4, I would say, John, comes to terms with how what he does affects people that he cares about. There’s always got to be consequences for your actions. And in this, we’re starting to see that John understands what the consequences are. Not that it curbs him in any way.”

In the past, Stahelski has talked about the franchise’s success and how happy he is to continue making more John Wick-related projects. The franchise has spawned a prequel series named The Continental and a spinoff, Ballerina. Stahelski expressed to Collider that he will continue to make those projects as long as fans continue to show their appreciation. He stated,

“As of right now it is the studio’s intention to continue the franchise. And look, I’m not going to we’ve all seen directors and producers where they go, “Yes. I don’t know. I guess I’ll do five,” or it’s like, “Oh, yeah, yeah.” And I’m just, “Look, man. ‘John Wick 1′ was a goof. We made it as a fun little action movie that we’d like to see.” And the fact that now nine years later, it’s changed our lives. It changed my life. It changed Keanu’s life. It’s changed a lot of other people’s lives. And people still want to see more.”

Fans can view all three John Wick movies on any streaming platform for a small fee. John Wick 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 24, 2023.