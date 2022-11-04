The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States.

The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.

Following a hotel safe haven for hitmen, assassins, and general ne’er-do-wells, it’s set in the 1970s in a big departure from the modern day set series led by Keanu Reeves as Wick. Reeves will serve as a producer on the series, but doesn’t look set to play a major role in the story.

Originally The Continental was set for a proper television airing, but shifted to streaming in Aug. 2022 after it had just wrapped filming. The switch was made seemingly out of the hope of getting a big name to headline Peacock’s otherwise very inconsequential line-up to date.

Amazon’s acquisition of overseas rights is a big win for them, with the service also previously attaining the rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home when it debuted on home media in 2022. Put alongside their Rings of Power series, it’s suddenly looking like a strong option compared to the more expensive services like Netflix and Disney Plus.

The Continental is set to premiere sometime in 2023.