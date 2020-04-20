It’s John Wick Vs. The Punisher In This Awesome Fan-Made Crossover

If you’re not following BossLogic on social media – be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook – you really need to correct that ASAP.

Any self-respecting comic book movie fan will know BossLogic (real name: Kode Abdo) to be an artistic powerhouse capable of rendering the impossible. And by that, we mean plucking one or two characters from different universes and pitting them against one another with such style, you’d swear it was promotional material from an upcoming event movie.

Like, say, one involving John Wick and Frank Castle – better known to you, I, and the residents of Hell’s Kitchen as The Punisher. As part of his ongoing #MultiVersus series, BossLogic has created a really rather awesome crossover involving one of the deadliest assassins ever to grace our screens… and The Punisher.

It’s inspired by the library scene in John Wick: Chapter 3, which ended with Keanu Reeves’ hitman ramming a book into the face of his assailant. Something makes us think this particular brawl won’t end the same way.

Punisher Vs Wick #MultiVersus this I would love to see, who you got? pic.twitter.com/yRhCoe3RRh — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 19, 2020

If you’ve got some spare time, we strongly advise you to take a deep into the #MultiVersus hashtag on Twitter. It’s already piqued the curiosity of Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who commented on the crossover photo involving Steve Rogers from Avengers: Endgame and Lucas Lee, one of seven evil exes from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Edgar Wright’s underappreciated gem.

Other highlights include Green Lantern squaring off against the Merc With a Mouth – two comic book characters played Ryan Reynolds – and Baby Groot finding that his chair has been stolen… by Baby Yoda. Cue the cuteness overload!

Circling back to John Wick, though, and we know Lionsgate is plotting a fourth (and perhaps final?) chapter in the action series, which currently has its crosshairs trained on the same release date as The Matrix 4. Is there even such a thing as too much Keanu Reeves? We’ll find out soon.