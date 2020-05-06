You Can Watch John Wick Online For Free This Friday

John Wick is a man of many titles – master assassin, Baba Yaga, that one guy who managed to kill three men in a bar with a fucking pencil… you name it.

He’s also a bona fide action icon, thanks to Chad Stahelski’s 2014 neo-noir revenge thriller that launched John Wick into the headlines. And into our hearts.

Six years (and two more John Wick films) have passed since that humble debut, and Lionsgate shows no sign of slowing up, having already issued the green light for a fourth movie, along with a spinoff TV series featuring the shadowy guests of the Continental.

Neither project is ready to showcase its wares just yet, but this Friday, the Powers That Be are offering action fans the chance to revisit the film that launched a thousand memes. Yes, John Wick will be available to watch online this Friday, May 8th, as part of Lionsgate’s efforts to help raise funds for furloughed movie theater workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. All support will go through the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation.

The stream will begin at 9pm ET via Lionsgate Live, when action movie fans (and indeed fans of Keanu Reeves) will no doubt flock to see the man – the myth – in his earliest form.

A star-studded celebration of the theatrical filmgoing experience hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and brought to you LIVE. Benefitting the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, dedicated to helping people who work in the motion picture industry and currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Beyond Friday night’s stream, John Wick won’t return until the aptly-titled Chapter 4 makes its way to theaters on May 27, 2022. And yes, you read that right; Lionsgate’s action sequel was recently delayed by a full year. Partly due to the fact that Keanu Reeves has another action sequel to finish (read: The Matrix 4) once it is time to ease lockdown restrictions. Stay tuned for more on that front.