‘The best to ever do it’: Hugh Jackman’s most underrated masterpiece returns from the grave 20 years later to finally scare up some love

After Deadpool & Wolverine busted blocks like nobody’s business this summer, Hugh Jackman surely has a colossal (or Colossus) amount of clout to throw around in Tinseltown and get whatever passion project he wants made. And, OK, fine, he could just hop back into bed with Ryan Reynolds to make Deadpool 4, but I think I speak for myself and the countless fans of a 20-year-old cult classic when I say he should use his sway to get another legacy sequel made first.

20 years ago, Hugh Jackman switched his pointy coiffured X-Men hair for long L’Oreal for Men locks, donned a silly hat and trenchcoat, and decided that one gruff action hero with memory loss wasn’t enough for him. And the results were glorious… Or possibly ghoulish, depending on who you ask.

That’s right. I am requesting — nay, demanding, with a stake pressed to the heartless chest of whichever Hollywood exec has the power to make it happen — that a Van Helsing sequel finally escape from the coffin of development hell and see the light of day. And I am not alone.

The masterpiece of a throwback monster movie that is 2004’s Van Helsing just received a surge of support, like a bolt of Frankensteinian lightning, this spooky season thanks to a viral tweet that reminded everyone of its existence. “There’s just something about this movie man,” wrote X user @kamkenobi, along with a clip from the film showcasing its monochrome magnificence.

There's just something about this movie man pic.twitter.com/7zJaIttGfG — Kambit 🃏 (@kamkenobi) October 17, 2024

With over 40K likes, it’s clear there are many a Van Helsing devotee out there, no matter what its grossly unfair 24% Rotten Tomatoes score might indicate. From The Mummy director Stephen Sommers, it’s a perfectly pulpy love letter to a forgotten form of horror filmmaking. In what universe did they try and turn Tom Cruise’s awful Mummy remake into a shared universe and not this?

The dark universe that should’ve been — Kino Reviews (@ReviewsKino) October 18, 2024

Van Helsing’s visual imagination and special effects remain undefeated. Who can forget when Kate Beckinsale’s hot brother turns into a werewolf?

Still one of my best movies ever and has the best Werewolf depiction in film history so far. — Miwan (@_MichaelEJ) October 18, 2024

Or the gorgeous masquerade scene which cleverly plays with the absence of Dracula’s reflection as he dances in front of a mirror?

My favorite scene is this: pic.twitter.com/Tb2HKk4NPT — Rougarou1776 (@rougarou1776) October 18, 2024

“I have no heart, I feel no love. Nor fear, nor joy, nor sorrow. I am hollow… and I will live forever.” Why do they insist on making new Dracula films when Richard Roxborough already summed up the character perfectly two decades ago?

His monologue about the tragedy of being immortal is one of the best things in any Dracula movie ever — Jack (@Jac5Connor) October 18, 2024

There have been countless Van Helsings. Anthony Hopkins in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The female-fronted Syfy Van Helsing series. CBS is even working on a police procedural reboot of the IP. But Jackman’s variant remains the best.

Van Helsing is the best to ever do it 😮‍💨👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uwrYngAt7m — ☯️ (@Bkwrd1) October 18, 2024

With its high comic book energy and almost prescient instincts to crossover recognizable IPS — Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolfman, and Mr. Hyde all feature — there’s a case to be made that Van Helsing predicted the rise of the MCU just a few years later. It would be only apt, then, for Jackman to use the renewed wave of success he’s enjoying thanks to his MCU comeback to resurrect the Van Helsing franchise. Hear me out: Van Helsing Vs. The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Fine, Hugh, you can get Ryan Reynolds to play the guy with the gills.

