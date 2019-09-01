Composer John Williams is one of the small pool of people who’ve been involved with all nine movies that make up the Skywalker saga, as the legendary musician has supplied the scores for each and every entry from A New Hope right up to Episode IX. So, you could say that Williams knows the franchise better than practically anyone. Which is why his ringing endorsement of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is very exciting to hear.

Williams spoke to the audience during one of his concerts recently and offered up a brief tease about the hugely anticipated movie, promising that fans will “love” it.

“J.J. Abrams is directing a new film,” Williams said. “And I agree he’s doing a fantastic job, and I think, I won’t say anything about it spoiling the ending, it’ll just put you all away. I think you’ll love it.”

If you’ll recall, the composer has previously given Episode IX his blessing back in May based on an early cut he had seen at the time. We’ve also been able to deduce what the length of Rise of Skywalker might be based on how long the score is. Williams’ brother, Don, has revealed that there’s 135 minutes of music needed for the production. So, from that, we can presumably expect the movie to be around 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Williams’ assurance follows on from star Daisy Ridley’s assertion though that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t prove to be too controversial, promising that it won’t produce a similar backlash to Game of Thrones season 8. Whether that turns out to be the case or not remains to be seen, but Lucasfilm will no doubt be keeping their fingers crossed that fans do indeed love it and it doesn’t create the same divided response as The Last Jedi did when it blasts into theaters later this year, on December 20th.