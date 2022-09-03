John Williams reveals first theme from his ‘Indiana Jones 5’ score

At this point, Indiana Jones 5 seems as mythical as the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, since Disney’s long-awaited next installment in the archaeological action/adventure franchise has been reshuffled around the schedules so many times that it feels like it’s never actually going to get here. But, if all goes well, Harrison Ford should be cracking that whip on the big screen again next summer.

And as another promise that Indy 5 genuinely is on its way, legendary composer John Williams has now revealed our first taste of his score for the film. Although director Steven Spielberg will be sitting this one out, with Logan‘s James Mangold taking over the reins, Williams is once again on board music duties.

The Star Wars and Harry Potter composer hosted a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 2 and, alongside playing some of his greatest works, he gave the audience a treat by premiering “Helena’s Theme,” which he revealed was written for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the movie. And, if you’re wondering, yes, he had permission to play the theme from Mangold.

Twitter user Nick Kumar was in attendance, and shared a snippet of the piece on social media:

Oh my god, John Williams debuted Phoebe’s character’s theme from Indy 5!!!

Mangold told him to do it 😹🤩

“Helena’s Theme” pic.twitter.com/h0PKh9yYuW — Nicky Kumar🔰 (@Naquicious) September 3, 2022

We were already aware the Fleabag star was involved as the film’s female lead, but thanks to Williams, we now know her character’s name. At the same event, Williams also described Helena as “an adventurer and a femme fatale,” so it definitely sounds like Indy might have met his match with her. Mads Mikkelsen, meanwhile, is attached as the main villain. Other cast members include Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Antonia Banderas.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently on course to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. While we wait, check out Williams’ full rendition of “Helena’s Theme” via the video below: