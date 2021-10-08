Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Reveal Harrison Ford And Mads Mikkelsen

Production on Indiana Jones 5 is firing on all cylinders once again following the return of leading man Harrison Ford, who was sidelined for much longer than originally expected by the shoulder injury he’d suffered during stunt rehearsals.

Obviously, these things can happen when you’ve got a 79-year-old man headlining a blockbuster action-adventure, even if the legendary star remains in excellent shape for someone of his age. Now that the iconic archeologist is fit as a fiddle and ready to go, set photos revealing Dr. Jones have inevitably made their way online.

The cast and crew only pitched up in Sicily at the beginning of this week to begin the next leg of the globetrotting shoot, but The Daily Mail has already unveiled a huge number of set photos that showcase Ford in his classic Indy costume, as well as Mads Mikkelsen looking rather dapper.

We don’t know for sure who the Hannibal and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore baddie is playing, but based on how Hollywood generally tends to use him, we’d hazard a guess at the villain. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022, for what will be Ford’s final time cracking the whip.