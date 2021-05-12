Ghost Rider Will Reportedly Make His MCU Debut In [SPOILERS]

Ghost Rider is making his way to the MCU. Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes version of the Spirit of Vengeance on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with the actor due to get his own spinoff series on Hulu before the demise of Marvel Television. Fans hoped that we might see him again in the franchise, but things have remained quiet on that front. Instead, it’s now being reported that Marvel is set to introduce the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze.

That Hashtag Show has claimed that Blaze is set to make his MCU debut in one of the studio’s movies that’s coming next year. This will no doubt be a big surprise in the film itself so read on at your own risk. Ok, here goes. THS’s Nick Santos states that he’s seen concept art from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that makes clear Ghost Rider will appear in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel.

The outlet’s sources have likewise revealed that it is Blaze not Reyes. This is expected to be the first of many more movie appearances for the anti-hero. However, THS likens Blaze’s role in the MCU to Hulk’s – he won’t be getting his own solo film but will appear as a supporting character in others. As for why he’ll be turning up in Doctor Strange 2, it’s pointed out that its horror leanings make it the perfect fit for him.

Of course, DS2 is also going to dive into the multiverse in a big way, which might leave fans to theorize that Nicolas Cage, who has previously portrayed Blaze on two occasions, could return. However, THS outright confirms that Marvel isn’t going to get the iconic actor back as the character this time around and a new name will be found to portray the flame-headed biker. The outlet teases that they have more Ghost Rider news to share at a later date.

The reasons to be excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keep on coming. Catch it in theaters on 25th March, 2022.