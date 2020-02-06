Johnny Depp Fans Demanding Amber Heard Be Fired From Future Movies

The ongoing saga of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s seemingly never-ending court battle took a shocking turn this week when a leaked audio tape saw the actress admitting to physically abusing the Pirates of the Caribbean star. As such, the public’s opinion of Heard is now quickly shifting, with many people taking Depp’s side.

Of course, this extremely messy divorce and post-separation case has been dragging on for a while, with the fallout leading Warner Bros. to consider replacing Depp in the Fantastic Beasts films. But now, after this new audio tape, the spotlight has shifted back to Heard, with tons of Johnny Depp fans taking to Twitter to demand that the actress be fired from Aquaman 2 and also that L’Oréal drop her from their marketing campaigns.

All these titles have to be gone, it is a great insult on the real victims that she is holding these roles still. #FireAmberHeard — ayca gurelman (@IstanbulYoga) February 6, 2020

#FireAmberHeard no one wants make up advertised by an abuser and a liar. — CheeryRosie 🍩#JusticeForJohnnyDepp🍩 (@cheeryrosie) February 6, 2020

This is absolutely vile, my hearts breaks for Johnny😭❤️ #FireAmberHeard https://t.co/SmZIFjY4F3 — Jo (@jodieeemacleod) February 6, 2020

As long as you’re still working with #AmberHeard, I won’t be buying anything 👋🏻#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #FireAmberHeard — Patricia Trapero (@PatriTrapero) February 6, 2020

DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/bAgbV6AHZT via @Change — Lorraine Jeckewicz (@LJeckewicz) February 6, 2020

#JusticeForJohhnyDepp DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/SePiWZwA59 via @Change — ᗪOOᗰᔕᒍᗩY 😬 (@J4yZA) February 6, 2020

{{If there is any justice in this world Amber Heard will get fired from Aquaman 2. — Yσƙσ✨🔞 (@Alltheworldof11) February 6, 2020

DON'T FORGET ABOUT AMBER HEARD! Congrats #JusticeForJohnnyDepp We have passed 200,000 signatures on our #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser Petition!

Our next goal is 300,000 SIGN THE PETITION PLEASE! Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2https://t.co/pvhYIrE4NR pic.twitter.com/W42tYKUZGd — JE Aggas (@makingmoney541) February 6, 2020

You should be dropped from Aquaman for being an abuser @DCComics — John Davids (@JohnDav19617100) February 6, 2020

Of course, you can probably find a good chunk of people who are still standing firmly by Heard’s side and believe Depp is the one in the wrong here, but clearly, the tide is starting to turn. And while both parties are no doubt guilty to some degree, that aforementioned audio tape is certainly not helping Heard’s case.

But will any of this actually impact their careers in any major way? Perhaps. It’s been rumored that Depp was dropped from Pirates of the Caribbean because of what’s going on and there’ve also been whispers circulating that Warner Bros. might be looking to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. Though nothing’s been decided on just yet.

How this will all play out remains to be seen, then, but if one thing’s clear, it’s that there’s no end in sight and it’s looking likely that the two Hollywood stars will be continuing with their messy legal proceedings for some time to come.