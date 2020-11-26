Johnny Depp Fans Threaten Fantastic Beasts 3 Boycott After WB Announces His Replacement

Two years is a long time, especially for a place like Twitter that tends to have the collective memory span of a goldfish, but fans of Johnny Depp are sticking to their guns and remaining adamant that they’ll boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 when it eventually hits theaters. The last thing the Wizarding World prequel series needs is another huge drop in box office takings, but Warner Bros. would have known exactly what they were getting into when the decision was made to ask the actor to step down from his role as Grindelwald.

Almost as soon as the news of Depp’s dismissal broke, Mads Mikkelsen was installed as the frontrunner, only to deny that he was going to become the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s replacement. But to prove that you should never take anything at face value in Hollywood, TV’s Hannibal Lecter was officially confirmed as the new Grindelwald yesterday.

Mikkelsen is an inspired choice that has the potential to be an excellent addition to the Fantastic Beasts 3 cast, but the one drawback for millions of people is that no matter how chameleonic an actor he’s proven himself to be, he isn’t Johnny Depp. In fact, the calls for a boycott of the movie have only grown stronger now that Grindelwald’s shoes have been filled, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Nothing against Mads, I loved his work as Hannibal. but I won’t support this movie after what warner brothers did to Johnny Depp! — nicole (@owengradyy) November 25, 2020

I like Mads but no matter who replaces Depp, I'm not watching the movie. Firing him was an insult. And though Mads is a good actor, his aura doesn't fit the character. Grindelwald has this mischief that we saw briefly in the books. That kind of charm that Depp portrays flawlessly — Lulu (@Luly_ryu) November 25, 2020

Amber heard gets to stay in Aquaman while depp gets the boot. Same company too. Mads is a good actor but maaaaan… — Uncle Yuu (@UncleYuu) November 26, 2020

I love Mikkelsen but I refuse to watch this. I understand that he is just doing a job but it shouldn’t have happened. I stand by Johnny Depp and I cannot support, even if I adore him, Mads Mikkelsen in this role. #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/ZFqUg9lbh5 — SJLuther (@SJLuther85) November 25, 2020

I hate it for Mads if it's true…….but it's their funeral. That's all I'm saying. #JohnnyIsMyGrindelwald — Carolina Depp of DeppLand (@Head80s) November 25, 2020

No offence to Mads, but I won't be watching. Not interested after unjust treatment of Johnny Depp. — JJ (@JJ75595432) November 26, 2020

While I like Mads and i'm sure he'll do a great job there didn't need to be a replacement. Johnny Depp should have never been fired. It's so ridiculous that his career is now in ruins and Amber Heard can still go on with hers. — Kyle (@Superflyt56) November 25, 2020

PFFFFTTT!!!! There is only one Grindelwald and it's Johnny Depp. Boycott this and all future Warner Bros films. — PFFTTT! (@ballysfiestas) November 26, 2020

No actor should have taken the #grindelwald role because Johnny Depp lost it after naming Amber Heard as his abuser. I will not watch #FantasticBeasts3 and I genuinely hope no one else does either. We cannot allow studios to ignore victims. https://t.co/DyomOpCzSp — h a l e y. (@reineyelah) November 26, 2020

so tired of opening this app and not seeing news about Johnny Depp's return as Grindelwald pic.twitter.com/xEczWxPzTq — Depp's Kingdom (@Depps_Kingdom) November 25, 2020

I will not pay you until you give Johnny Depp back his role in Fantastic Beasts, and besides, nobody is better at playing Grindelwald than my favorite actor himself! — Stephanie Brown (@Stephan76215148) November 18, 2020

In any other set of circumstances, having Mads Mikkelsen play the villain in a blockbuster franchise would be cause for widespread celebration, unless of course we’re talking about his painfully one-dimensional turn in Doctor Strange. At this stage, though, even if the 55 year-old ends up winning an Academy Award for his performance, fans still won’t be able to reconcile themselves with the fact he’s standing in Johnny Depp’s place.