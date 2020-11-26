Home / movies

Johnny Depp Fans Threaten Fantastic Beasts 3 Boycott After WB Announces His Replacement

Two years is a long time, especially for a place like Twitter that tends to have the collective memory span of a goldfish, but fans of Johnny Depp are sticking to their guns and remaining adamant that they’ll boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 when it eventually hits theaters. The last thing the Wizarding World prequel series needs is another huge drop in box office takings, but Warner Bros. would have known exactly what they were getting into when the decision was made to ask the actor to step down from his role as Grindelwald.

Almost as soon as the news of Depp’s dismissal broke, Mads Mikkelsen was installed as the frontrunner, only to deny that he was going to become the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s replacement. But to prove that you should never take anything at face value in Hollywood, TV’s Hannibal Lecter was officially confirmed as the new Grindelwald yesterday.

Mikkelsen is an inspired choice that has the potential to be an excellent addition to the Fantastic Beasts 3 cast, but the one drawback for millions of people is that no matter how chameleonic an actor he’s proven himself to be, he isn’t Johnny Depp. In fact, the calls for a boycott of the movie have only grown stronger now that Grindelwald’s shoes have been filled, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

In any other set of circumstances, having Mads Mikkelsen play the villain in a blockbuster franchise would be cause for widespread celebration, unless of course we’re talking about his painfully one-dimensional turn in Doctor Strange. At this stage, though, even if the 55 year-old ends up winning an Academy Award for his performance, fans still won’t be able to reconcile themselves with the fact he’s standing in Johnny Depp’s place.

