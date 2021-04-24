Home / movies

Johnny Depp Fans Roast Amber Heard As Her Birthday Trends On Twitter

Johnny Depp’s legal battle against Amber Heard continues to rumble on, but it hasn’t been going too well for the former A-lister. After his defeat in the British High Court late last year, his legal team set about appealing the judgment. But not too long ago, that application was shut down by the UK Court of Appeal, who stated that the judgment was “full and fair.”

Indeed, the London defeat has been bruising for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, but it’s not over yet. His next clash with Heard will take place in Virginia next year as he’s suing her for $50M over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote. Of course, she quickly turned around and filed a $100 million counterclaim against him, alleging defamation as well.

How that’ll all turn out remains to be seen, but one thing we can be sure of his that Depp’s army of loyal supporters will have his back every step of the way. From petitions to boycott threats and everything in between, Johnny’s fans have been there all along and just this week, they took to Twitter to roast Amber Heard after the actress’ birthday became a trending topic, as you can see below.

Of course, there were probably just as many people wishing Heard a happy birthday and sending her cheerful messages, but the amount of tweets using the #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard hashtag to send hate her way was certainly noticeable. And as things only promise to intensify in the former couple’s messy divorce, these kinds of things will remain a constant occurrence.

In any case, hopefully there’ll be a resolution to all this soon, as you have to imagine that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are beginning to tired of it all. But until we reach that point, their fans will continue rallying behind their chosen actor and fighting for their cause.

