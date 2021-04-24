Johnny Depp Fans Roast Amber Heard As Her Birthday Trends On Twitter

Johnny Depp’s legal battle against Amber Heard continues to rumble on, but it hasn’t been going too well for the former A-lister. After his defeat in the British High Court late last year, his legal team set about appealing the judgment. But not too long ago, that application was shut down by the UK Court of Appeal, who stated that the judgment was “full and fair.”

Indeed, the London defeat has been bruising for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, but it’s not over yet. His next clash with Heard will take place in Virginia next year as he’s suing her for $50M over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote. Of course, she quickly turned around and filed a $100 million counterclaim against him, alleging defamation as well.

How that’ll all turn out remains to be seen, but one thing we can be sure of his that Depp’s army of loyal supporters will have his back every step of the way. From petitions to boycott threats and everything in between, Johnny’s fans have been there all along and just this week, they took to Twitter to roast Amber Heard after the actress’ birthday became a trending topic, as you can see below.

Lets gets justice for #Johnnydepp

Let not let this slide. #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — Blackoriel (@Anja49577525) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday, you bed shitting psycho #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — Toe Biden (@Caitlyn97990427) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I wrote a special little song for your happy happy day. Happy birthday to Heard

You abuse-faking turd

You’re a gaslighting asshole

And you ruined #MeToo — cyclonecasey (@cyclone_casey) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard there are still idiots in the world who haven't listened to your own recordings admitting you beat Johnny. Thankfully, that's not most of the world. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #amberheardisaprovenliar #AmberHeardbelongsinprison — HaveyouHeardAmberHeardbelongsinprison (@AmberHaveyou) April 24, 2021

heartwarming to see @realamberheard wasn't forgotten on her birthday. i know she abused #johnnydepp horribly, stole from children with cancer, lied pathologically and perpetrated a massive DV hoax… but she'll always be the woman who SHIT THE BED to me. #happybirthdayamberheard https://t.co/5RIhnR63SF — die pussycat die (@diekittydie1) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Five years later and

you still smell like s#!+

oh! And BTW

here's JOHNNY!!! pic.twitter.com/YYCGAUr0S6 — Rosebud here (@mel_rose88) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

This proves so much!

Hey Disney! Hey Warner Bros! Check this out and open your eyes to see who's in bed with you!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/olVXCT4yHG — The Ltd Writer (@TheLtdWriter) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Let's not forget what she did to Johnny Depp on this glorious day. I hope Karma gives you the ultimate present.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — ~* Witchy Momma*~ (@LIttleLychee45) April 23, 2021

@therealamberheard #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I hope your birthday present is a pair of cuffs. You're a coward not a martyr. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Kayla Reese (@KaylaRe51535711) April 23, 2021

Woke up today having a really horrible day, but went on Twitter and saw all the overwhelming amount of true supporters of the real abuse victim JOHNNY DEPP 💝💘. WE LOVE YOU JOHNNY 😍❤!! #JUSTICEFORJOHNNYDEEP #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — 🇩🇴Zoey🇩🇴 (@ZoeyDRHottie1) April 23, 2021

Yes, because hitting your spouse, poop in a bed and lie is super classy

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/gTj8V4ThDF — Galitt Cruz (@Galaja) April 23, 2021

Happy birthday to a gold standard of gold diggers.#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — butterfly (@butterf52651637) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I hope you're Birthday Present is jail because you're gonna need one — Michael McCrea (@Michael88313339) April 23, 2021

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there were probably just as many people wishing Heard a happy birthday and sending her cheerful messages, but the amount of tweets using the #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard hashtag to send hate her way was certainly noticeable. And as things only promise to intensify in the former couple’s messy divorce, these kinds of things will remain a constant occurrence.

In any case, hopefully there’ll be a resolution to all this soon, as you have to imagine that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are beginning to tired of it all. But until we reach that point, their fans will continue rallying behind their chosen actor and fighting for their cause.