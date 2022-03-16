Johnny Depp is back and animated in ‘Puffins Impossible’

Actor Johnny Depp will star in an animated series called Puffins Impossible, which both Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV have pre-bought.

Depp reprises his role as Johnny Puff from Puffins, an animated spinoff from the 2019 animated movie Arctic Dogs, a movie that bombed in theaters but really found a second life on Netflix.

Puffins Impossible is more of an action adventure version of the original Puffins, with Johnny Puff becoming a ninja, and the other puffins: Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac, all gaining superpowers from a meteor, according to Variety.

The 18-episode show is currently being made in Serbia by Iervolino Studios and Archangel Digital Studios. It’s the first animated series produced in the country.

Depp released a statement about the show, calling it “amazing,” and saying it would be just as successful as the original.

“‘Puffins Impossible’ is a great story for all ages, witty and educational. The work that has been done in just one year is simply amazing; I’m delighted with the creativity of people from Serbia.”

Showrunner Andrea Iervolino said the show fills a niche family market.

“The tremendous response we’re seeing to the ‘Puffins’ franchise is incredibly encouraging and speaks to the global demand for innovative high quality short animated family content adapted to all screen types.”



Depp hasn’t gotten much work in the United States in the past few years, mostly due to an ongoing back and forth court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse. However, his career is still fairly vibrant in Europe. He recently got an honorary award at the Karlovy Vary film festival, attended the San Sebastian festival, and attended the Rome Film Festival to promote Puffins.