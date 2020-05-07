Jeremy Renner’s Latest Movie Is Now On Netflix And It’s Dominating

Jeremy Renner hasn’t exactly had an easy time of it lately. Following accusations that he threatened to kill his ex-wife, and multiple reports surfacing late last year that painted a very disturbing picture of his personal life, the actor has been finding himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Career-wise, his post-Endgame slate hasn’t been shaping up too well, either, with his latest movie, Arctic Dogs, hitting theaters back in November and ending up as one of the year’s biggest flops. Earning a measly $9.8 million worldwide, off a budget of $50 million, the animated feature follows an arctic fox “who wants to get promoted at his mail delivery job” and failed to find much of an audience.

Joining Renner in the voice booth was an impressive cast, with Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, James Franco and Heidi Klum all lending their vocal talents. But unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to save the film. At least, not at the box office. But on Netflix, it’s a different story.

The film hit the platform this week and despite its abysmal performance in theaters, and a staggeringly low Rotten Tomatoes score of 13%, it’s shooting up the charts. Currently, it sits at #3 on the Top 10 Movies list (after holding the #1 spot upon its debut) and even made it onto the Top 10 Overall list briefly, dominating the streaming site and finding itself with a ton of people tuning. But why?

Well, with so many children now home from school, parents are likely eager to get their hands on anything they can to keep their kids entertained. So, when a new animated feature like this becomes available on the platform, it’s probably going to become a popular option for the young ones.

That aside, there’s also the curiosity factor, with many people probably just curious to see why Jeremy Renner‘s latest movie flopped so badly in theaters. Whatever the case may be though, like so many films before it, Arctic Dogs has now found itself a whole new audience thanks to Netflix.