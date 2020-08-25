Awesome New Fan Art Teases Johnny Depp As The Batman’s Joker

Last weekend brought the first trailer for The Batman, giving us our first glimpse of not only Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight but various other iconic Gotham City citizens, including the Penguin, Catwoman, Gordon and the Riddler. There’s been no official word yet on whether the Joker himself could show up in this first movie from Matt Reeves’ Bat-verse, but all the signs are pointing to yet another new version of the Clown Prince of Crime arriving eventually.

One contender for the part who’s risen to the top of the pile is Johnny Depp. But how would the Pirates of the Caribbean star look as Batman’s nemesis? Well, this awesome fan art from BossLogic gives us an idea.

The digital artist has gone with a really interesting take on the possibility of a Depp Joker, including a few classic touches, as well as finishing the piece with a red tint, which has become a running theme in the movie’s promotional material.

We Got This Covered first reported earlier this year that Depp may be being eyed for the role behind the scenes at Warner Bros., with the idea catching on like wildfire online. Many folks would love to see the actor give his take on the supervillain and while other popular choices include Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgard, it seems like a lot of people would welcome a Depp Joker.

Even though Jared Leto is the DCEU’s Clown Prince of Crime and there’s the Joaquin Phoenix version, too, having multiple iterations of the same character running about doesn’t seem to be an issue for WB anymore. We’re about to have three different Batmen on the big screen, for instance – Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, with the latter two set to appear in The Flash movie. So, it’s just a question of when the Reeves Joker will turn up. The Batman or in one of its sequels?