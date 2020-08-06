Bill Skarsgård Becomes The Batman’s Joker In Awesome Fan Art

More than any other character, the Joker has a habit of popping up in DC properties. Sometimes he finds his way into a Batman story in which he does not really belong, like the 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight. While at other times, like in Suicide Squad, the character doesn’t even need his dear Dark Knight to make an appearance.

One upcoming DC film in which the Joker probably won’t be showing up in is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The first live-action standalone Batman flick since Christopher Nolan finished his Dark Knight trilogy in 2012, fans aren’t expecting the Clown Prince of Crime to appear in the flesh, but we’ve heard that he could still be teased for future movies.

Over the last several months, numerous artists have envisioned actors of all shapes and sizes playing this iconic role. These include established stars like Johnny Depp, but also more questionable choices like Macaulay Culkin. Now, one artist has tackled an actor which no one would be surprised to see portray the character: It antagonist Bill Skarsgård.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the horror movie, It sees Skarsgård star as the titular being, a shapeshifting demon who prefers to take on the form of one Pennywise the Clown. Previously portrayed by Tim Curry in another horrifying adaptation of the Stephen King novel, Bill’s creepy performance in both the first film and its sequel really put him on the map.

With one scary clown role under his belt already, Skarsgård definitely seems like a safe choice to play Mr. J in future Batman pics. That being said, the legacy of his role in It might distract viewers from his portrayal of the Joker, not unlike how audiences find it difficult to see Mr. Bean star Rowan Atkinson play in a serious part.

But tell us, would you like to see Bill Skarsgård make an appearance in The Batman or one of its sequels? Let us know in the comments section below.