Here’s How Macaulay Culkin Could Look As The Batman’s Joker

An Instagram artist recently envisioned actor Macaulay Culkin as the Joker and, according to public opinion, he’d make a great fit for the character. The artwork (seen below) is one of several suggestions brought forth by user Britedit on who might step up as the antagonist of the the upcoming live-action film The Batman, which will star Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson as the next iteration of the Caped Crusader.

While no contemporary audience would have expected the adorably snarky kid from Home Alone to make a great homicidal super villain, the former child star’s physical appearance and demeanor have changed quite a bit over the years, often in ways that emulate the Clown Prince of Crime. In 2018, for instance, Culkin let his Twitter fans vote on a new middle name, with “Macaulay Culkin” coming out on top. Joker’s own antics, while certainly a lot more destructive, definitely belong in the same ball park.

The same artist also applied the iconic green hair, white skin and red lips to Johnny Depp, though. And while the Pirates of the Caribbean star is in the middle of a lengthy and increasingly bewildering legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the chances of him getting an opportunity to act in blockbusters anytime soon seem slim, there have been whispers that Warner Bros. might be interested in him for the role should they be able to work things out.

While The Batman will doubtlessly feature a number of baddies from the hero’s rogues gallery, whether the Joker will be among them remains to be seen. Given the success of Todd Phillips’ take on the Dark Knight’s nemesis, however, it seems unlikely that WB will introduce yet another version of the character into its extended universe anytime soon.

As such, we imagine he won’t be arriving until one of the sequels. Which one that’ll be in, we can’t yet say, but there’s no way that Pattinson’s trilogy wraps up without his version of Bats getting to trade blows with the Clown Prince of Crime.