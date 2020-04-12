Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Reportedly Marry And Have A Kid With [SPOILERS]

It sounds like romance is in the air in Gotham City.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood, a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – Warner Bros. have nailed down some of the plot arcs for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman trilogy. Apparently, the first film will see this new version of the character being established (along with a sizeable chunk of his rogues gallery). And after that, expect to see their version of the Joker (or Jokers) taking centre stage in the second film, along with the beginnings of a full-on love story.

Said plot will be familiar to readers of the comics, as it will show Batman and Catwoman’s romance. This will be established in the first movie, while future sequels will see the pair get married and have a baby. It remains to be seen whether this will adapt the comic storyline directly, in which their first rooftop wedding plans were scuppered when Catwoman jilted Batman (they eventually tied the knot in a low-key manner in last year’s Batman #85), but if they do go down this route, it’d be a nice way to differentiate themselves from previous Caped Crusader movies.

After all, in 1992’s Batman Returns, we saw a romance between the pair which concluded with Catwoman apparently dying in order to get revenge on her former boss. Meanwhile, in The Dark Knight trilogy, we saw Batman struggling with his feelings for the doomed Rachel Dawes. The Dark Knight Rises did end with Bruce Wayne in a steady relationship with Selina Kyle, but that was the epilogue of the tale rather than a major part of the plot.

My hope is that if we do see Batman as a father, they take cues from Grant Morrison’s Batman & Son arc. There, Damian Wayne was a rebellious, anarchic brat whose brutal methods disturb the Caped Crusader. Though who knows, perhaps he’ll have a daughter who takes after her mother?

Whatever the case, expect sparks to fly when Pattinson’s Dark Knight first meets Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in The Batman next year.