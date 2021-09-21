Johnny Depp Reportedly Still Hoping For Pirates Of The Caribbean Cameo

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything from either of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies in development at Disney, but there’s only one question on the minds of fans: Is Johnny Depp going to return as Jack Sparrow?

At the moment, it’s a no, with almost three years having passed since the Mouse House first booted him out of the iconic role. It would be an understatement to say that the decision didn’t go down too well, and even outside of Depp’s vociferous supporters, it’s a risky move to jettison the leading man, main selling point and most marketable asset from a multi-billion dollar franchise, especially when Dead Men Tell no Tales wound up as the lowest-grossing installment since Curse of the Black Pearl.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery was returning in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Depp is reportedly still holding out hope that he’ll be invited back in some capacity, whether it’s a brief cameo or a larger supporting part.

By the time a new Pirates of the Caribbean project actually gets around to shooting, Depp will have engaged in even more legal battles opposite ex-wife Amber Heard, and the outcomes in their upcoming court cases could end up significantly altering the status of their respective careers whether it be for better or worse, so there might be a chance yet for Captain Jack to make his grand return.