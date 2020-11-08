Johnny Depp Reportedly Told WB That Amber Heard Should Be Fired As Well

Throughout Johnny Depp‘s bitter divorce proceedings and subsequent legal battles against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the constant revelations in the courtroom have seen fans firmly side with the former Pirates of the Caribbean star. When it was announced that the 57 year-old had lost his libel case against a British tabloid, then, the internet was quick to rally behind him.

The unwavering support has continued and even intensified after Depp released a statement confirming that he had resigned from his role as the Fantastic Beasts franchise’s Grindelwald at the request of Warner Bros. Almost immediately, there was a massive backlash against the studio’s decision to force him out of the series, especially when Amber Heard is still employed by the same company and is set to return as Aquaman‘s Mera when the sequel starts shooting next year.

Aquaman 2 Fan Art Has Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

People were quick to point out the double standard in firing Depp but not Heard, and the calls for her to be removed from the DCEU have grown louder than ever before. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Depp made the exact same point during his own discussions with the Warner Bros. hierarchy. According to the tipster, Johnny Depp reportedly told the studio that if he was being asked to step down, then surely Heard should be subjected to the same treatment given that there’s been just as much negative publicity surrounding her continued involvement in the ongoing legal disputes.

He has a point, too. After all, if one half of the warring ex-spouses has been booted from a marquee Warner Bros. franchise, then they can’t really keep the other one on in good faith, especially when people are already making it clear they plan to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2 as a result.