Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Cheated On Him With Elon Musk

Regardless of whether you’re a B-list celebrity or one of the richest and most influential men alive, getting roped into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle seems like an inevitable ordeal nowadays.

We’d say that all’s well that ends well about the former couple’s divorce in 2016, but unfortunately, Depp and his tarnished reputation would not agree with that sentiment. After allegedly losing his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise due to allegations of domestic abuse against Heard, and tolerating so much controversy and scrutiny, the actor decided to hit back by filing a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. Now, in the wake of new evidence which exposes the Aquaman actress as the one who physically and emotionally abused Depp, the tables have turned for Heard and her attorneys, and it seems that going forward, it’s only bound to get worse.

We already knew that Heard and Elon Musk briefly dated after her separation from Depp, but no one speculated that they may have started their fling when she was still with her husband. This is exactly what the Fantastic Beasts star has claimed in one of his declarations in the ongoing lawsuit though, accusing his former flame of cheating on him with the business mogul.

As the official declaration reads:

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk. Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married — while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 — Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk ‘late at night’ at Mr. Depp’s penthouse.”

Additionally, Depp’s attorneys say that the evidence, especially backed up by the building’s staff, is undeniable.

“Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her ‘friend Elon’ access to the building’s parking garage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night,’ and they testified that they did so,” the file continued. “Building staff would then see Ms. Heard’s ‘friend Elon’ leaving the building the next morning… Musk’s first appearance in Mr. Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Ms. Heard threw a vodka bottle at Mr. Depp in Australia, when she learned that Mr. Depp wanted the couple to enter into a post-nuptial agreement concerning assets in their marriage.”

Of course, the Space X CEO has denied these allegations, insisting that he and Heard went out “infrequently” and it was only after some time that it became “romantic.” However, new surveillance footage leaked by The Daily Mail from the night in question may actually confirm Johnny Depp‘s accusations, showing the two in a very comfortable embrace inside the actor’s penthouse elevator.