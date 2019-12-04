Amber Heard’s Father Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Johnny Depp

One of the biggest Hollywood debacles going on right now is the rather ugly divorce proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two have been back and forth for some time and with Depp’s supposed descent into alcoholism, and suggestions from his ex-wife that the former Hollywood hunk undergo a mental evaluation, there seems to be no end to this disastrous breakup.

Now, just when it seems as though things can’t get any worse, we’ve got reports saying that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star is apparently being threatened by Amber’s father, David Heard. According to Screen Geek (based on a legal document obtained by The Blast), the threats were overheard by a witness via a phone conversation in which her dad made accusations that Depp was ruining his daughter’s career.

That f—ing piece of s–t is f—ing me too because I’m supposed to get 10% of the money and without it I can’t produce the movie I was gunna make!…He is ruining my baby girl’s career and blackballing her in Hollywood

The threat only seemed to escalate further when guns were brought into the conversation, with David saying:

And when I get to him I’m going to beat the s–t out of him…I’m from Texas, and men from Texas carry 45’s and Johnny is going to meet the f—ing end of mine!

If true, we may not hear the last of this news story. The witness – identified as David Killackey, who’s worked on Depp and Heard’s vehicles via his company Performance Alliance Transmissions – showed concerns that the father may have been drunk, as he also added: “yeah, maybe I am and I’m going to shove the whiskey bottle up your ass!”

At the moment, there’s no word on whether any action will be taken against Heard’s father or what Depp himself has had to say about this. Reports indicate though that the two actors are trying their best to continue on with their careers while undergoing the divorce. But unfortunately for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it seems as if things are only getting uglier and uglier with no real end in sight. As soon as any further updates arise, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.