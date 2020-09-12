Johnny Depp’s Latest Trial Has Been Delayed, But Not Because Of Fantastic Beasts 3

The never-ending legal battle between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has already been rolling on for what feels like forever, and there’s no sign of things drawing to a close anytime soon. Depp may have just wrapped up one trial against British tabloid The Sun, but he’s already set to launch headlong into another highly-publicized courtroom debate.

The 57 year-old actor is currently waiting on the verdict of his recent libel case, but he outlined plans earlier this week to bring a $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation of character, following the countless claims that she’s made about his behavior during their numerous court appearances. Meanwhile, Heard responded by countersuing Depp for $100 million after accusing him of running a smear campaign against her in order to damage her reputation and ruin her career.

Recently, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star had asked to delay the latest proceedings so that he could make himself available to shoot the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but Heard unsurprisingly tried to put a stop to it. However, it turns out that the case has been delayed regardless, although it has nothing to do with Fantastic Beasts 3.

Instead, the latest chapter in the ongoing war between the two stars has once again incurred the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic, marking the third time the trial has been pushed back, with the latest mud-slinging contest now set to begin in May of next year.

At least there’s one bit of good news for both parties, because this new delay gives Depp time to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3, and also leaves Heard’s schedule open to return for James Wan’s Aquaman sequel, which is tentatively set to start filming next February.