Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent

Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.

It wasn’t the high-profile return to prominence many of his fans were hoping for after they’d spent years backing him to the hilt in support of the allegations made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard in the trial that had the world’s media engaged and obsessed for months, but it’s better than nothing after he was dumped from both Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, as well as being effectively exiled from mainstream Hollywood.

via Netflix

However, it appears that even La Favorite may not be going exactly according to plan, with journalist Bernard Montiel revealing purported behind the scenes discontent. As per the report, Depp and the director have not been on the best of terms throughout production, with the multi-time Academy Award nominee regularly late to set, and sometimes not even turning up at all.

Montiel divulges that things are going “very, very badly” for the lavish period piece, with the two main creative driving forces and selling points behind the entire operation “just not getting along”. Depp torpedoing his first leading role in years would be an interesting choice, so we’ll be very curious to see how this all pans out in the end.