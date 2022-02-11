Jackass Forever continues its strong box office returns and critical reviews, and star Johnny Knoxville has shared his appreciation for the queer community following a viral tweet.

Johnny Knoxville shared to his Instagram story on Thursday a fan tweet expressing how many LGBTQ+ people seem to be loving Jackass Forever, and that has since sparked discussion on how some things never change.

Another user brought up a famous interview Knoxville did with Variety in which he was “offended” that the interviewer only thought the Jackass series was a “smidge” gay.

“We’re over here sitting on rainbows and you say a smidge,” Knoxville responded in the interview.

The Matrix and Superbad are two of the best movies, Johnny Knoxville is the coolest man alive, you don’t have to move away from the taste you had in high school — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 9, 2022

it’d be so easy for knoxville and the crew to be like on the fence about/only benefitting from their queer audience but their willingness to double down on the notion that jackass is very much for the gays is genuinely endearing and touching!!! https://t.co/tJROKcSRQa — mrs. johnny knoxville (@vnickyy) February 9, 2022

Knoxville is thoroughly enjoying his return to the spotlight, with the fifth film instalment in the franchise currently sitting on 87% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and a 93% approval rating from the audience.

On a budget of $10 million, the film has already grossed $33 million. The box office successes will come as good news to MTV and Paramount, who greenlit Jackass 4.5 last June.