In what was probably an inevitable meeting of the world of wrestling and the world of stunt pranking, Johnny Knoxville won his premiere bout against Sami Zayn at last night’s “WrestleMania 38,” in one of the most entertaining, anything-goes matches in recent years.

The anything-goes policy proved tailor-made for not only Knoxville but for several other assorted members of the Jackass crew to bring a string of unforgettable antics to the match. Knoxville, in his first-ever pro wrestling match, faced Zayn’s signature Helluva kick early in the match, but Knoxville wouldn’t be kept down for long.

Sami zayn/Johnny Knoxville match is one of the funniest/entertaining matches ever 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PMFdbo7QMB — David Portillo (@DavidPortillo0) April 4, 2022

Knoxville would unleash a string of abuse upon Zayn straight out of the Jackass playbook, striking Zayn with a fire extinguisher, and later deafening him with an airhorn. Knoxville’s confederate, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, later joined him in the ring, and exhibited his own “signature move,” dropping trou and dancing in front of the bewildered Zayn — who responded by dropping Pontius to the mat.

Zayn was deftly depositing Pontius under the ring when he faced a barrage of attacks from Jackass vet Jason “Wee Man” Acuña. In a David versus Goliath upset, Wee Man hurled a series of punching attacks against Zayn, culminating in a bodyslam that won a roaring standing ovation from the crowd, and gained Knoxville an upper hand.

In true Jackass spirit, Knoxville revealed an actual Zayn-sized mousetrap in which he sprang upon the former intercontinental champ, pinning him for the three count and making good on the threat he issued earlier this year. And the fans were eating it up.

If you didn't have fun watching Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville last night, I don't think we could be friends. 😔



I had the time of my life watching that match. 😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MyTFsO64hR — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) April 4, 2022

If you didn't have fun watching Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville last night, I don't think we could be friends. 😔



I had the time of my life watching that match. 😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MyTFsO64hR — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) April 4, 2022

No word on how, when, or if Zayn might get his revenge is available yet. Knoxville has stated that he would be willing to return for another installment of the Jackass movie franchise, but also recently told NME that he was done with big stunts after suffering actual brain damage while filming Jackass Forever, stating, “I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

Knoxville may have discovered a new career. While wrestling may not be safe, it just has to be safer than a Jackass movie.