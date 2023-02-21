JoJo Siwa headed to the big screen with a new horror-thriller from the writer of ‘Saw 3D’

JoJo Siwa‘s stardom just keeps going stratospheric. She first turned heads on Dance Moms before going huge with the hit songs “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Alongside this, she’s fostered an enormously popular YouTube channel, and has a humongous and passionate global fanbase. By 2020, she entered TIME‘s yearly 100 most influential people in the world list, no mean feat for a 17-year-old.

Now she’s heading in a new direction, one that may win her a whole batch of Siwanators. As reported by Deadline, Siwa is dipping her toe into the gruesome world of horror and will star in All My Friends are Dead alongside Little Fires Everywhere‘s Jade Pettyjohn, directed by Saw 3D‘s Marcus Dunstan.

The movie follows a group of college friends who score hot tickets for a music festival and book themselves into an Airbnb. But the dream soon turns into a nightmare as the friends are picked off one by one by a mysterious killer, which each of their deaths matching the seven deadly sins, and Siwa is hyped to get started:

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie All My Friends Are Dead, this is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

All My Friends are Dead has an excellent horror pedigree behind the camera, with Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U‘s John Baldecchi producing, and Soul Surfer’s Dominic Ianno, Kidnap‘s Jason Resnick, and SAW‘s Kevin Greutert executive producing.

Right now, the cast is being filled out and production is expected to begin in Canada in the spring, likely meaning it’ll land sometime in 2024.