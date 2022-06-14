As the hype train for Joker: Folie a deux continues to run its course, the film has taken a surprising turn as there are rumors that the sequel might be a musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers are apparently in talks with Lady Gaga, as she may be cast to play Harley Quinn in the sequel to 2019’s Joker. There is also speculation that if Lady Gaga takes on the role, she might be offered the opportunity to provide music for the sequel.

Besides the news that the sequel is expected to be a musical, no more details around what Joker 2 will look like have been revealed just yet.

Lady Gaga has worked with Joker director Todd Phillips in the past, most notably in the 2018 film A Star is Born. Phillips produced the Gaga-starring film, which also won the pop megastar her first Oscar with “Shallow”.

As for Harley Quinn, the character appeared has been a staple in recent DC films such as 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie played all previous live-action iterations of this character. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco currently voices the character in the DC cartoon series Harley Quinn.

So far, not much news for the Joker sequel was shared since Phillips announced the film on Instagram, though it seems confirmed that the Joker‘s lead actor Joaquin Phoenix might reprise his titular role as he was seen in Phillips’s Instagram post reading the script.

A release date for the sequel film has not yet been made available to the public.