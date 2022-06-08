‘Joker 2’ news splits opinion right down the middle among DC fans

Ever since the movie raced to over a billion dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing R-rated release of all-time, which it then followed up with a stellar awards season performance that yielded a Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards for Joaquin Phoenix, talk of a Joker sequel has never been too far away from the headlines.

Given that we’re talking about a smash hit success story that won critical praise, captured the imagination of audiences, and featured one of pop culture’s most recognizable and iconic figures in the title role, the only surprising thing about a second outing for Arthur Fleck is that it wasn’t immediately plunged into active development as soon as the opener landed with a bang.

Of course, that day is almost upon as after Todd Phillips confirmed that he’s written a script, and it’s even got a working title for good measure. While you’d have thought the news would be a cause for widespread celebration, not everyone is completely sold or wholly enthusiastic at the prospect of Joker: Folie à Deux.

JOKER 2 should be about Danny Glover trying to catch the Joker during an LA heat wave and also there's a war brewing between Colombian and Jamaican cartels. — Lon Harris (@Lons) June 7, 2022

joker 2 should about joker quitting smoking cigarettes and also putting some weight on through exercise and a healthy, balanced diet BUT CRAZY — el-p (@therealelp) June 8, 2022

"joker 2 is unnecessary" pic.twitter.com/p1FuJMhzfr — daisy ridley hot #AmbulanceSweep (@supersymmetry_I) June 7, 2022

We live in a society where we got Joker 2 before a Wong movie https://t.co/jwd6xWwtVT — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) June 7, 2022

The title kinda sounds like it could be referring to Harley Quinn. I'm actually kinda excited for Joker 2. Some people say it's not needed but people also said that about the first one so I'm gonna give it a chance 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Q2cFsGRigT — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) June 7, 2022

Me being one of the 5 people on twitter excited for Joker 2 — AJ #FlashPack (@AjepArts) June 7, 2022

Todd Philips writing Joker 2 without having Taxi Driver or King of Comedy to rip off pic.twitter.com/NFOe2Mlnl3 — better call joe bro (@JosephBarnhurst) June 7, 2022

The fact that there's gonna be a Joker 2 just means Batman isn't doing his god damn job — President Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) June 8, 2022

So so happy Joker 2 is happening – Phillips and Phoenix wouldn’t be back if they didn’t have a story they wanted to tell, and the possible incorporation of Harley Quinn is genius. I could also see this being a reference to Joker creating a successor, or second Joker. https://t.co/ngj52yMub5 — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) June 7, 2022

It’s easy to be dismissive at the prospect of a sequel we arguably don’t need to exist, but let’s not forget that a huge number of folks were in exactly the same boat when Joker was initially announced. Many eyebrows were raised at the prospect of the dude from The Hangover helming a standalone R-rated origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime, and that included the Warner Bros. boardroom.

We’ve been proven wrong before, so perhaps Folie à Deux should be given the benefit of the doubt for now.