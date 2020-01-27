Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix Is Now The Odds-On Favorite To Win Best Actor Oscar

Though Joaquin Phoenix has now been nominated for a total of four Oscars, the actor still has zero wins to his name. That may all change, however, with next month’s ceremony, since the Joker star is currently looking like the odds-on favorite to take home the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Right now, gambling site Bovada has Phoenix marked as the clear frontrunner for this year’s race, placing the star’s odds at -2200. This means that you would have to bet $2200 on the actor in order to make just $100.

To claim his Joker Oscar, Phoenix will have to beat out Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver in Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. The star has already picked up acting awards from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime.

For the 92nd Academy Awards, Joker holds a total of eleven nominations, making it the most nominated comic book movie of all time, as well as the most nominated film at this year’s ceremony (followed closely by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with ten each).

In short, the evening of February 9th could shape up to be a very good night for Todd Phillips’ divisive new feature, which has already found plenty of success at the box office, despite drawing mixed reviews.

But before we find out just how many of Joker’s eleven nods lead to victory, we’ll see if the DC brand can keep up its commercial winning streak with the release of Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey on February 7th.