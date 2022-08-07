‘Joker’ star says the sequel being a musical ‘makes wonderful sense’

As the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, not to mention the most profitable comic book adaptation of all-time, we’d be more surprised if Todd Phillips’ Joker didn’t end up getting a sequel, especially when it matched its overwhelming commercial success with plenty of awards season recognition.

However, the announcement that October 2024’s Folie à Deux would be a musical with Lady Gaga starring as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck came right out of left field, and instantly generated a huge amount of intrigue. Given the dreamlike sequences present in the opening chapter, there’s a high chance that the singing and dancing interludes in Joker 2 will take place within the mind of the protagonist, but one veteran of Phillips’ universe wasn’t all that surprised.

In fact, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Zazie Beetz admitted that positioning the next chapter in Arthur’s story as a musical makes complete sense within the context of the budding Joker franchise.

“I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”

Joker: Folie à Deux promises to be a DC movie like no other, then, and there’s a distinct possibility it could match (if not exceed) the success of its predecessor based on sheer curiosity factor alone.