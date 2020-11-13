Joker’s New Look In Justice League Snyder Cut Is Reportedly Incredible

As one of the most heavily adapted and reinvented characters in popular culture across virtually all forms of media, there are almost unlimited spins that can be put on the Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime is generally required to have green hair and a face full of makeup, but apart from that, everything else is left open to interpretation depending on both the tone of the project in question and the actor playing the role at the time.

From Cesar Romero’s scenery chewing masterclass in overacting to Joaquin Phoenix’s haunting portrayal of a man tormented by his own psyche, each new take on the Joker has been wildly different from the last, even if the results have often been marked by inconsistency.

For instance, Jared Leto may have gone to extreme lengths in order to get into character for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, but his shiny and tattooed approach went down like a lead balloon. Of course, the majority of his scenes were left on the cutting room floor and the widespread belief is that a much better version of his Joker exists out there somewhere, we just won’t get to see it unless the Ayer Cut becomes a reality.

Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art Teases Joker's Return

However, now that the actor is returning for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, Leto will be hoping to turn the tide of opinion the second time around, and insider Grace Randolph has teased that the new and improved DCEU Joker will be nothing short of incredible.

To clarify, #Joker's #SnyderCut look is not BASED on a video game but has the CREATIVITY of how video games reimagine characters. It's incredible. I've never seen a movie or TV show reimagine him to this level. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 13, 2020

Speculation has linked Leto’s Joker with appearing in flashbacks that tie him even closer to Ben Affleck’s Batman, and given that he’s thought to have murdered Robin and torched Wayne Manor, it’s clear that he isn’t coming back for Justice League to play nice. However he factors into things, though, it seems he’ll be sporting an incredible new look, and we can’t wait to see it.