Jon Bernthal Reportedly Returning For The Walking Dead Movies

Jon Bernthal only appeared on the first two seasons of The Walking Dead, but he made a big impression on the show. As Shane, the series’ first major antagonist and the likely biological father of Judith, he’s cast a long shadow over the rest of its run. Obviously, with him having died in the season 2 finale, it’s difficult to bring the character back, but Andrew Lincoln’s final episode did get Bernthal involved thanks to Rick Grimes hallucinating his former best pal/enemy. And it’s possible that this was setting up a further return for the actor in Lincoln’s movie trilogy.

Fans have been awaiting the first of these (supposedly) theatrically-released TWD films since they were announced in the fall of 2018, but official news on what’s to come has been thin on the ground for a while. The trilogy is very much still in development, however, and we’ve now heard something pretty exciting about what to expect.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and that Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian, both of which were correct – there are plans for Shane to appear in one of the TWD movies, probably the first one. We’re told that flashbacks will be used to jump back in time, meaning Bernthal will be invited on board to reprise his role. We don’t know how large his part will be in the film, but presumably it would amount to an extended cameo at most.

You might’ve heard that Danai Gurira and Norman Reedus have been linked to the trilogy as well, and we also know that both Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cailey Fleming may appear in one of the movies, too. So, it sounds a lot like there are plans for Rick to be reunited with pretty much all the most important people in his life – including his old enemies – in the films. And that can only be good news for fans.

AMC originally suggested the first movie was intended to drop this year, though that looked unlikely even before the COVID-19 outbreak, which has obviously delayed things further. But rest assured, Andrew Lincoln’s Walking Dead career is not yet over. And neither is Jon Bernthal’s, it seems.