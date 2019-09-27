Director Jon Watts In Talks To Return For Spider-Man 3

To put it lightly, today has been a ridiculous day for everyone’s favorite web-slinger. Spider-Man and his nascent rights drama came to a halt earlier when news broke that titans of industry Disney and Sony reached a fair deal over shared ownership of Peter Parker. Now, from henceforth, all news about the nation’s favorite Avenger (right?) will be good. And I’ll kick it off with this: Jon Watts is probably coming back for another Spidey sequel.

Watts’ name had never really left talks of future films, of course, as it’d been reported that he was being courted by Sony to do Spider-Man 3 for them. And while they’re still finalizing the deal, considering that Marvel and crew already have a gosh-darn release date set for this supposedly unplanned third entry – July 16th, 2021, by the way – it seems extremely likely the Far From Home director will be back.

This deal between Sony and Disney is going to be an interesting one, as Tom Holland can now appear across both the MCU and the newly-established Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC). He’ll surely show up in either Venom 2 or 3 and could even stop by for a cameo in Morbius.

Speaking about the news earlier today, Kevin Feige had this to say about Spider-Man’s future:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

I’m just glad Marvel doesn’t have to totally abort their plans and cover their asses anymore. Some of those press releases were just…rough. But hey! Good news is good news. Watts has been doing a great job with his movies so far and we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring us with Spider-Man 3.