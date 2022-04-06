Jonathan Groff says ‘Frozen 3’ and ‘Mindhunter’ season 3 are equally possible

Actor Jonathan Groff has worked in the worlds of children’s and mature entertainment through turns in the Frozen series and the on-hold Mindhunter, and now The Matrix Resurrections star has said more of each is equally likely.

“I feel like, even though those projects seem very different, Frozen and Mindhunter, I feel like a third Frozen and a third season of Mindhunter are equally possible.”

Groff made the comments and put a very weird crossover into the minds of some fans when speaking to Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. Groff did not appear to be joking about returning to the Disney franchise, or the Netflix series where he plays an F.B.I. agent who speaks to serial killers, and in October we reported former show crew encouraged fans to make noise, suggesting if they were loud enough, something may end up happening with David Fincher and the tense effort. Fincher walked away from the series to focus on other projects like Mank and later cited costs, production issues, the amount of management he put into the idea, and general exhaustion as reasons for the suspension.

Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

For now, the 19 episodes about Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), who build the F.B.I.’s Behavioral Science Unit and speak to some of America’s most infamous criminals, exist on their own on Netflix. And Groff’s turns in the franchise that brought the world a song about letting it go and learning to live with the cold, are now streaming on Disney Plus.