Mindhunter Director Reveals What It Will Take To Get Season 3 Made

Over the years, Netflix has put out a ton of original content. While they’ve had some massive hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things, there have also been more modest successes. Mindhunter saw its first season released in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim. It has its fans, but it wasn’t a massive runaway hit.

The show was created by Joe Penhall but acclaimed director David Fincher was the biggest selling point for the series. He’s directed seven episodes, including the first episode, which set the tone for the series. For those who haven’t watched the first two seasons, Mindhunter is set in the 1970s and follows two FBI agents who must interview serial killers to help solve cases. The show includes portrayals of real-life criminals like Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, and many more.

While the show has enjoyed massive critical acclaim, there may not be a third season. The show effectively ended in 2019 and Fincher appears to have moved on to other projects. However, Asif Kapadia, who directed two episodes of Mindhunter, doesn’t believe that the series is dead quite yet. He urged fans to start making “noise” to try and get a third season greenlit.

Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

There are plenty of fans who would love to see another season, but it’s hard to imagine Netflix moving forward without Fincher involved. He’s currently working with Netflix on his next film, The Killer, so he likely doesn’t have time to worry about Mindhunter right now. There could be a chance down the road, but it’s unlikely a third season will be coming out anytime soon.