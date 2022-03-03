Jonathan Groff joins M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Fresh off his role in December’s The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff has become the newest star to board the latest much-anticipated horror movie from auteur of fear M. Night Shyamalan. On the back of the highly successful Old, which made over $90 million worldwide last summer, The Sixth Sense filmmaker’s next project is titled Knock at the Cabin, with Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird already attached to feature.

As per Deadline, Groff has now likewise signed up to join the film’s cast. The Emmy and twice-over Tony Award nominee is most known for his musical roles in the likes of Disney’s Frozen duology and the Hamilton stage show, not to mention as a lead in Netflix’s Mindhunter. Also hired for Knock at the Cabin is British actor Ben Aldridge, recognizable from the DC prequel series Pennyworth, in which he stars as a younger iteration of Batman’s future butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The third season of the former Epix series is due to stream on HBO Max later this year.

Shyamalan is known to keep his projects top-secret, so no plot details for Knock have been revealed as yet. However, going by the title, it sounds like this one could play with the tropes surrounding the classic horror scenario of the creepy cabin in the woods. The filmmaker has previously described the movie, in paradoxical terms, as “contained and gigantic,” with the script running for no more than 100 pages. As usual, the Split helmer is on writing and producing duties, as well as directing.

Another collaboration between Shyamalan and Universal Pictures, Knock at the Cabin, is penciled in for a theatrical release on Feb. 3, 2023. Now is a busy time for Shyamalan as he also serves as showrunner on Apple TV+’s acclaimed series Servant, which similarly stars Grint. Servant is currently streaming new episodes of its third season on Fridays.