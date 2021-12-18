M. Night Shyamalan says ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is “contained and gigantic”

M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie Knock at the Cabin was in the headlines recently after reports began making the rounds that his latest mysterious project would be shot as one single continuous take, an ambitious undertaking for a filmmaker that’s never leaned into visual gimmickry.

However, that rumor was swiftly debunked by his representatives, so we’re back to square one in terms of knowing absolutely nothing about the film other than the fact it’s set to star Dave Bautista, which will give the hulking actor another chance to showcase his supremely underrated chops as a dramatic talent.

Knock at the Cabin is tentatively penciled in to hit theaters in February 2023, and in an interview with ComicBook, Shyamalan teased that his latest original chiller is going to be contained and gigantic at the same time.

“I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I’ve ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin. I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you’re seeing from me now, especially with Servant, this contained and gigantic event that’s occurring.”

Shyamalan’s resurgence continued with Old, which admittedly suffered mixed reviews but managed to earn $90 million at the box office on an $18 million budget, a solid return for the pandemic. Split and Glass both did big business as well, so he looks to have finally put his wilderness years in the rear-view mirror in an attempt to re-establish his reputation as a top talent that almost always deals solely in original concepts.