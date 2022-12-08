It’s no secret who the next major big bad is for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big unknown is whether Kang the Conqueror — played by Jonathan Majors — has the game to step into the extremely large shoes of the former title holder, the mad Titan Thanos. Fans will have to wait until the February premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to get their first real taste of Kang (his future incarnation in Loki notwithstanding) but one person has no doubt that Kang has what it takes to take on The Avengers — Majors himself.

Majors recently sat down with the Brazilian movie channel CinePOP to discuss his upcoming role and although he had to play many of the details close to his chest, he was forthcoming about whether or not Kang was a worthy successor to Thanos. “I try to stay [away from] comparisons between Kang and Thanos, you know, but it’s a whole different world, you know?” Majors said. “My assignment is different and the character of Kang is different. As far as the intimidation factor and the power?” He said with a broad smile. “We’ll let the movie show.”

Historically, Kang has been one of The Avengers’ greatest foes ever since his comic book debut back in 1964. Although he possesses no superpowers of his own, Kang is a genius on the level of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner and his mastery of time travel has given him access to future technologies that make him nigh undefeatable on the battlefield. His armor augments his strength and is capable of energy, hologram, and force-field projection, and can even take control of other technology nearby.

In any case, Kang will certainly be the biggest foe (no pun intended) that Ant-Man and The Wasp have faced yet, and Quantumania director Peyton Reed has promised he’ll be an “absolute force of nature” in a recent interview with Empire.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to release on Feb. 17.