Jonathan Majors expounds the thematic depth of ‘Creed III’

Creed III is right on our doorsteps, and it looks to be an absolute clash of the titans between the eponymous Adonis “Donnie” Creed and his newest challenger, Damian “Dame” Anderson, who looks all but ready to give everything he’s got if it means reaching the goals that were stolen away from him as a child.

But the ring won’t be the only source of friction in Creed III; with one Jonathan Majors bringing the role of Damian to life, the combined screen presence with star director Michael B. Jordan will no doubt provide enough energy to power a small city for a month. We’ve already seen what these two can do with comic book villains, so we can only imagine the dramatic heights they’ll reach in Creed III.

And by the sounds of it, Majors, who isn’t shy about the copious amounts of effort he puts into each and every role, had a treasure trove of ideas to work with when it came to Creed III. During a press conference for the film attended by We Got This Covered, Majors touched on the most prominent themes that he and the rest of the cast and crew got to explore, with the notion of freedom, in both a physical and intangible sense, being the biggest of them.

“I think the most ancient quality that was put in by the homies was this aspiration for freedom. And not just physical freedom, but mental freedom. And that never changed. That never shifted. That was the thing that I went, “Okay, that makes sense to me.” They baked it in. Mike saw it. We went after it. You know. It’s the most universal quality in the piece.”

The actor would go on to note brotherhood as the film’s second-biggest theme, with respect to the way it connects his character and Jordan’s protagonist.

“Second to that was brotherhood, I think. And that brotherhood became paramount. Becomes paramount. Because that’s connected between our hero and me.”

With such a meaty story to work with, we’re sure that Majors’ business-as-usual A-game will be in full force here, and we can’t wait to see how it manifests both in and out of the ring.

Creed III will release to theaters on March 3.