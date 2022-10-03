Jordan Peele addresses ‘Nope’ extended cut rumors

Jordan Peele, the writer-director of this year’s sci-fi spectacle of horror Nope, is addressing rumors that there is an extended version of the film floating out there somewhere.

When asked whether a longer version of Nope with extra scenes was coming out at some point, the director told Collider “I can neither confirm nor deny anything of the sort.” However, his response also hinted at the fact that he is “hopeful” audiences will get to see more from the world of the film than what was shown in theaters.

“There’s been a lot of response to people sort of finding things in the trailer that aren’t in the actual movie. I can say I do think people will see more in the future. That’s kind of all I really can say. I’m hopeful.”

The article went on to mention a rumor that an extended cut of Nope was thought to be a surprise screening at the Toronto International Film Festival but that didn’t end up actually happening. When asked about this, Peele indicated the theatrical cut of Nope has self-contained explanations within it that can be easily missed and lend itself to multiple viewings for that reason.

“I think there’s a sense that people do see that we haven’t cheated, we’ve made a film that if you watch it, it’s telling a story and the pieces of the puzzle that feel like they’re missing upon another viewing, reveal themselves to not be missing. So I’m very energized by the fact that people want more from this story. They would want to know those details.”

Near the tail end of that same interview, Peele and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema indicated they’d totally be down to work together again and utilize the same kind of IMAX cameras that were used to film Nope for a future project. What such a project could be is still up in the air. However, Peele has previously teased a possible Nope sequel, so maybe we’ll all collectively get sucked up in the director’s terrifying UFO once again someday.

In the meantime, Nope is available now on Digital and it is coming to Blu-Ray on October 25.