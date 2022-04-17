Josh Brolin wore the Infinity Gauntlet to the bathroom on ‘Avengers’ set

One of the most important things to figure out right away when any actor gets cast as a major comic book character is the machinations of how they use the bathroom, which has become an increasingly large part of the discourse.

Jared Leto was given a wheelchair on the set of Morbius because he was taking too long on his crutches, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale both told Robert Pattinson to make sure there was a zipper in his Batman costume, while the trio of Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home hotly debated the issue when they were being fitted for their signature duds.

Josh Brolin may have spent the entirety of his time on the set of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in a motion capture leotard, but he still wielded a practical Infinity Gauntlet in many of his scenes. Speaking to the Phase Zero podcast, Marvel Studios Prop Master Russell Bobbitt revealed that the Thanos star didn’t even bother taking it off when nature called.

“Brolin really for his character wanted to be able to interact, and so we make a miniature version for him that he wore most of the day. He really didn’t care to take it off. Once he had it on, even in between takes, when he went to the restroom, when he went to the craft service table, whatever it was, he would keep that on most of the day.”

It must have taken a while to get the mechanics right given the bulky and unwieldy nature of the Infinity Gauntlet, but we can only hope that Brolin was meticulous during his visits and washed his hands thoroughly every time.