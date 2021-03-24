Joss Whedon Reportedly Blacklisted In Hollywood Now

Just a few short years ago, Joss Whedon‘s career was in a stronger position than it had been in before. He’d always been a cult hero, which is to be expected when you’re the creator of such popular hit shows as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., not to mention one of Hollywood’s most in-demand script doctors, but he’d finally joined the big boys in Hollywood after decades on the fringes.

As well as being part of the team that landed an Academy Award nomination for scripting Toy Story, Whedon also performed uncredited rewrites on Speed, Bryan Singer’s X-Men, Twister, Sam Raimi’s The Quick and the Dead and many more. It was his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe that propelled him into the mainstream, though, after he directed The Avengers to massive success, and his name was more valuable than ever as he oversaw the shared creative direction of the franchise’s Phase Two.

The wheels came off a little bit after his work on Justice League was blasted by fans and critics, however, before a series of shocking revelations appear to have left his career in tatters. Whedon hasn’t issued single statement or response in regards to the repeated allegations made by Ray Fisher, former stunt team members on Buffy or any of the cast members who have since come forward, and he also departed as the showrunner of HBO’s upcoming fantasy series The Nevers long before post-production had even finished.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Joss Whedon has been blacklisted by Hollywood, and while the tipster offers no further information, it’s something that’s felt like a foregone conclusion for a long time now. After all, misconduct allegations are almost impossible to come back from in the modern era, especially when the filmmaker’s entire career was largely defined by the praise lavished upon him for writing strong female characters.