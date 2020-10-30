Joss Whedon Reportedly Wanted To Change An Actor’s Skin Tone During Justice League Reshoots

Ray Fisher has been staying out of the public eye recently, leading many people to believe that the Cyborg star had resolved his very public issues with Warner Bros. over their handling of Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots. The 33 year-old is even set to suit up once again and take part in Zack Snyder’s latest batch of additional filming, and it seems incredible to think that the DCEU’s all-star epic still hasn’t finished shooting yet when cameras first started rolling in April 2016.

However, the actor has now come forward with yet another incendiary statement surrounding Whedon’s involvement in the infamously troubled production that just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines for very long. It was Fisher’s initial accusations pointed in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator’s direction that led to numerous former collaborators coming out of the woodwork to blast the filmmaker’s behavior.

The studio eventually launched an investigation into what went down on the set of Justice League, before publicly denying Fisher’s claims, something that he’s made abundantly clear he has no intention of backing down from. Things have taken an even more troubling turn after he accused Whedon of demanding that a background actor’s complexion be lightened in post-production because he didn’t like their skin tone.

“What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone. Man, with everything 2020’s been, that was the tipping point for me.”

New Justice League Snyder Cut Image Teases Cyborg's Origin Story 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, Whedon has yet to comment on any of the allegations being thrown his way, which isn’t a good look in an age where the internet and social media in particular have made it clear that everyone is deemed guilty until they’re proven innocent. Hopefully Ray Fisher gets some closure and catharsis when Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally in the can and released on HBO Max next year.